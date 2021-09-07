
Nick Compton News
thumb

Compton admits he got it wrong after India beat England at The Oval

Team India scripted a remarkable win over the England cricket team in the fourth Test match against England at The Oval. Earlier, the hosts gained confidence from the victory over

thumb

Compton's remark on Kohli's fans goes viral after India's win at The Oval

Team India have made it a habit of making terrific comebacks in the longest and purest form of the game. This is precisely the reason why any team mustn't underestimate the Indian

thumb

Four Indians in Compton's current best Test XI

With no cricket in the field due to the global pandemic, ICC launched a popular challenge among the current and former cricketers to reveal their current bests in order to feel the

thumb

Kohli sledged Compton for chatting with his ex-girlfriend

Anushka Sharma is the first love of Kohli’s life. Many will say maybe not. Virat Kohli has been involved in many relationships before. And all those relationships were not kept sec

thumb

Nick Compton retires from all forms of the game

England's former opening batsman Nick Compton has announced his retirement in all forms of the game after being not in any forms of game for last six months.[caption id="attachment

