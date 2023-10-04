News News
"Australia is the only consistent team that have won" - Rohit Sharma impressed by Australia's hunger for ICC titles
Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be leading his team from the front for the forthcoming edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While speaking to the Indian Express ahead of the meg
IPL generates more revenue than EPL: Sourav Ganguly
Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in the year 2008 and since then, it has successfully completed fifteen seasons. During the long journey, several teams participated in the
We see a lot of potential and a lot of talent in that individual: Rohit Sharma
After being appointed as India's new all-time skipper across all aspects of the game, Rohit Sharma become the first Indian skipper to whitewash West Indies in the three-match ODI s
Sri Lanka umpire and 1996 World Cup winner Kumar Dharmasena named his all-time XI
A plethora of former and veteran cricketers have picked up their all-time greatest XI of the gentlemen's game. Fans have always shown their attention to know the XI picked by the c
BCCI has decided to bid for 2028 T20 World Cup and 2031 ODI World Cup in the next FTP cycle
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to make a big call ahead of the mega-events which is going to conclude in the future. According to the reports, the BCCI will
Fans accuse BCCI of gender bias after new contracts are released; Smriti Mandhana responds?
At first, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the contracts for Men's cricket team last month. Following that, they announced the central contract of the
Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan pick- ‘Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?, IPL or PSL?’
The left-arm pacer from Pakistan, Junaid Khan has represented his nation in all three formats of the game. He made his international debut in the only T20I game against West Indies
VIDEO: Niroshan Dickwella sledges Jonny Bairstow
The England cricket team is currently playing the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Even though the Sri Lankan team has an advantage of hosting the series, they failed to put the
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series against England
India's next series will be against England at home starts from the next month. The Indian team are currently preparing for the Test series against England, however, they have face
BCCI shortlists venues for T20 World Cup 2021
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the upcoming T20 World Cup tournament in India next year. The ICC has planned to conduct the two T20 tournaments
Sean Abbott ruled out of 1st Test; replacement announced
Ahead of the Day-Night Adelaide Test against India, the Australian team will miss the services of Sean Abbott who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a mid-calf-strain.The
Explained: Team India to wear different jersey in Tests, Here is why
It was an emotional moment for the Indian cricket fans when the BCCI launched the new jersey for the Australian tour. The fans could recreate the memory as it was the same retro je