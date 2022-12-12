New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women News
Jess, Bates, Green star in another New Zealand's dominating win over Bangladesh
Bangladesh women's team havestarted the three-match ODI series against New Zealand women’s team with a bigdefeat of 8 wickets on Sunday (December 11) in Wellington.Jess KerrBanglad
Kerr, Tahuhu power New Zealand to T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh
New Zealand Women beat BangladeshWomen by 63 runs in the third and final T20I and completed the clean sweep onWednesday (December 7) in Queenstown. Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are t
New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women
New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors
Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs
Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow
BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour
Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to