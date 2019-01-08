New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018-19 News
Neesham ruled out of the only T20I
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been ruled out of the only T20I against Sri Lanka due to injury.The all-rounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final ODI of the thre
Sri Lanka nailed in Nelson, Kiwis clean sweep ODI series
New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 115 runs to complete a series whitewash in the third one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.The final encounter of the series was literally te
Twitter hails Perera after heart winning knock
A mind-blowing knock from Thisara Perera went in vain as Sri Lanka failed to chase New Zealand's 320 runs in the second ODI at Bay Oval.The cricket world just witnessed one of the
Perera's monstrous knock goes in vain as New Zealand clinch series
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera turned a dead rubber match into a thriller, but failed to take Sri Lanka over the line in the end as they fell short of 21 runs in the second O
Southee to lead New Zealand in only T20I
New Zealand have announced 13-man squad for the only T20I against Sri Lanka where fast bowler Tim Southee is set to lead the side.After leading the side well against Pakistan and W
Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate
Sri Lanka players have been fined 10 percent of their match fee due to slow over-rate during the first ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.After the 45-run defeat against th
Neesham's all-round performance seals easy win for New Zealand
Kusul Perera's century goes in vain in front of Martin Guptill's century and Jimmy Neesham's all-round performance as Sri Lanka clinch a 45-run win against Sri Lanka in the first O
Neesham goes among praises in Twitter for his blistering 47 off 13
James Neesham's blistering knock of 47 runs off 13 is going viral in the social media and Neesham is among full of praises for his blistering knock.Following the series with the re
Watch Neesham smashes five sixes in five balls
New Zealand batting all-rounder smashed five sixes in five consecutive legal deliveries against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the ODI series.Sri Lanka are currently have a short ou
Mathews ruled out of Australia tour
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the remainder of the series against New Zealand and also likely to miss the two Tests in Australia as well early next yea
New Zealand cruise to a record 423-run victory over Sri Lanka
New Zealand registered a record win by 423 runs against Sri Lanka and also won the two-match Test series 1-0 in Christchurch.Sri Lanka have started their short tour of New Zealand
New Zealand 8 wickets short of series win
Sri Lanka lost early two wickets in their long survival for two days in the chase of a target 660 in the second Test against New Zealand.The series decider of the two-match Test se