New Zealand vs South Africa 2024 News
"It is like shooting yourself in the foot" - Kagiso Rabada on missing out the Test series in New Zealand for SA20
South Africa's two test match away series in New Zealand had seven uncapped players, all the mainstream players missed out that tour due to their commitments for SA20. Kagiso Rabad
Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day
New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries
Rachin Ravindra returns to New Zealand Test team
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra hasreturned to New Zealand's Test team for South Africa series. Along with that,Will O'Rourke is a new face in the Test team. However, he was only picke
New Zealand hopeful of getting Williamson in South Africa series
New Zealand coach Gary Stead ishopeful of getting Kane Williamson back for the home Test series against SouthAfrica, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The two-match Test se
Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour
South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc
"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"
Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now
CSA explains why they announce second-string side for New Zealand tour
SA20 is one of the most populardomestic T20 leagues in South Africa. CSA (Cricket South Africa) gives utmostimportance to franchise based tournaments. So at the same time, South Af
Steve Waugh criticizes ICC after South Africa name second-string Test squad
Steve Waugh, the former captainof Australia, was furious after seeing such a team of Proteas in the Test. Hecriticized the top cricket boards including the ICC.Everyone was surpris
Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series
The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z
New Zealand to start home season with series against Bangladesh
New Zealand men's cricket teamwill play South Africa in a two-match Test series in February as they try towin their first Test series against the Proteas. After that, the Blackcaps