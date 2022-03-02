
New Zealand vs South Africa 2022 News
thumb

South Africa squares the series with a mammoth victory

After losing the opening match of the two match test series, South Africa made a convincing comeback in the very next battle of bilateral encounter. They defeated New Zealand by a

thumb

de Grandhomme ton leads NZ's fightback

New Zealand are still within chance of clinching maiden Test series win over South Africa after Colin de Grandhomme's heroics on day three of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christ

thumb

New Zealand crush South Africa to end 18-year drought

New Zealand are 1-0 up in the two-match series beating South Africa inside three days in the first Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.This is only the fifth victory for the Blackcap

thumb

NZ make SA stutter after massive lead

New Zealand are well in the driver's seat after day two of the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they sense an innings victory.Having bundled out Sout

thumb

Wait continues for Williamson's return

New Zealand have announced Test squad for the first of two-match home series against South Africa but the 15-player squad does not include their regular skipper Kane Williamson.Wil

