New Zealand vs South Africa 2017 News
Pakistan Started Believing After Kiwi’s Massive Loss Against Proteas
The Pakistan team has not been very impressive in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. They played seven matches and lost four of them. Pakistan lost to India and Australia by big mar
SA end season at no.2
South Africa have finished 2016-17 season as number two side in the ICC Test rankings. They improved massively in the season.The Proteas started the summer being as number seven-ra
Williamson's record equalling ton puts Kiwis in driver's seat
Captain Kane Williamson equalled the New Zealand record for Test centuries as the 26-year-old joined former captain Martin Crowe on 17 Test centuries. Thanks to Williamson's mesmer
Match still evenly balanced in Hamilton
New Zealand still trail by 247 runs in the third Test against South Africa in Hamilton, as they were 67 without loss at stumps on day two on Sunday. Earlier, they were able to wrap
Rain the real winner on first day in Hamilton
It was a battle between rain and cricket, and eventually the former had the last laugh in the first day of the third Test between the hosts New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon P
SA 'not good enough', says du Plessis
South Africa Test and T20I captain Faf du Plessis has said that the Proteas are not good enough though they are having a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in Test series. He believes there
Nicholls maiden ton puts NZ on top
Henry Nicholls has smashed his maiden Test century as New Zealand lead by 244 runs against South Africa on day one in the second Test at Wellington.New Zealand posted 268 runs in 7
False fire alarm forces Test match to stop at Dunedin
Play was forced to stop in the third session of the third day of the ongoing Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at Dunedin after a fire alarm went off ringing in the m
Williamson hits 16th Test ton, closing in to Crowe's record
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has scored his 16th Test ton. He has made 130 in the first innings against South Africa in Dunedin.Williamson started the third day with 78 runs
Elgar smashes 7th Test ton, a special one in NZ
South Africa's Dean Elgar has scored his seventh Test century in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand at Dunedin. He is unbeaten with 128 runs.Elgar had a life a
Watch Martin Guptill’s supreme standout performance
Martin Guptill, after being sidelined for a month, has reinforced his come back with a cracking century to power New Zealand level the series in the fourth match against South Afri
South Africa win third one-dayer as the Kiwis concede series lead
The visiting South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 159 runs in the third match in Wellington on Saturday to go 2-1 up in the five-match ODI series.After winning the toss and electin