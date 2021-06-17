
New Zealand vs India 2020 News
thumb

Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final

India are probably in a drought for an ICC trophy win for a considerable time. They came closer to the trophies in some of the previous tournaments. But they were unable to conquer

thumb

Home dominance, Brisk pacers, No.1 Test team : New Zealand's road to the WTC Final

New Zealand are gearing up for yet another final of an ICC tournament in recent times. It will be their back to back appearance in a final of an ICC tournament, after ICC Cricket W

thumb

New Zealand move to No.2 in Test rankings

New Zealand have given the taste of whitewash to the no. 1 Test ranking team India in the recently concluded two-match Test series. With this success, the Kiwis have improved two-s

thumb

New Zealand pull off dominating win to complete historic 2-0 whitewash

Christchurch Test between New Zealand and India has ended in just two and a half days. And India have registered a shameful victory. On the third day of the second and final Test,

thumb

Kohli gets furious at a journalist for questioning his celebration

Indian skipper Virat Kohli went furious at a reporter during the post match press conference who questioned the skipper's celebration at Kane Williamson after dismissing him.India

thumb

Boult: Kohli's off-form 'extremely satisfying'

Cricket fans around the world may be disappointed to see Virat Kohli out of form for such a long time, but not the New Zealand players. Even it is "extremely satisfying", as said s

thumb

Watch: Kohli gives 'Ben Stokes' send-off to Williamson

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had an aggressive moment on the field as he gave the typical foul-mouthed Ben Stokes send off to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.The second Test betw

thumb

Five wickets in an innings is an awesome, says Sr. Jamieson

BIPIN DANINew Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson's father Michael Jamieson, also a club cricketer at 52 in Auckland, specially flew to Wellington to witness son's debut Test

thumb

Watch: Jadeja takes a blinder to dismiss Wagner

Indian player Ravindra Jadeja took an absolute blinder in the deep to dismiss the New Zealand player Neil Wagner in the ongoing second Test.The second Test between India and New Ze

thumb

Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul dismantles India on the first day

Kyle Jamieson has just joined the second Test of his career. However, the famous batting lineup like India have been destroyed in front of his bowling.He took five wickets. Virat K

thumb

Watch: Latham's one-handed stunner to remove Shaw

Prithvi Shaw pulled, drove and left with complete authority during the first session of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, as he entered the record books becoming

thumb

Twitter slams Kohli for wasting review

India captain Virat Kohli's lead patch with the bat in hand continues as he was dismissed for just three runs on Saturday in the first innings of India's second Test against New Ze

