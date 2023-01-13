New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022 News
Ebadot Hossain’s 6-46 named Wisden’s men’s Test Spell of the Year
Bangladesh cricket team had a greatstart in 2022, with pacer Ebadot Hossain as one of its heroes. This right-armpacer bowled brilliantly against New Zealand. As a result, Banglades
All the players celebrated very well: Ebadot after win against India
This year, Bangladesh's first successcame with the help of pacer Ebadot Hossain. The Tigers defeated ICC TestChampionship champions New Zealand in the Mount Manganui Test. Since th
Tamim, inspired by Mount Maunganui glory, targets win in SA
The record in South Africa has been very average for Tigers. However, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is keen to change the stat this time around. The opener is taking inspirati
I play for my country not media: Mominul
After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa
Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ
Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham
Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush
Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and
In-form Liton attains 15th position in Test rankings
Bangladesh's Liton Das has jumped to a career-best position in men's Test batting rankings after passing a great time with the bat in New Zealand.Liton made 196 runs in three innin
Mominul calls for building on belief Tigers gained
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has now set his sights into upcoming series that will be played over the next six months.It was a huge upset in the first Test against New Zealand
Jamieson fined for inappropriate language
Kyle Jamieson has copped a fine and a demerit point following New Zealand's thumping victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Christchurch.Jamieson was found to have breached
Crowd pressure, bad light led to Taylor bowling
Ross Taylor signed off from Test cricket with a rare wicket to hand New Zealand an innings and 117-run triumph over Bangladesh inside three days of the second Test in Christchurch.
Liton tons up, NZ win in Taylor's farewell Test
No Test series win for Bangladesh but they have ended the New Zealand tour with 1-1 result, for the first time they have drawn a series in New Zealand.The hosts have trounced Bangl
Taylor overwhelmed with gesture shown by Bangladesh
Ross Taylor is playing the last Test match of his international career. So when he went down to bat in the first innings, the Bangladeshi cricketers stood in a row and paid their