New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021 News
Bangladesh ready to fight without Shakib
Bangladesh will have to play withouttheir best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the New Zealand tour. There is no doubtthat the strength will decrease. However, without Shakib, Banglad
New Zealand's sky, one of main reasons behind Bangladesh's misfielding
Whatever the season, there’s been always a little bit of dust in Bangladesh. During the match, photographers have to work up a sweat to take clear pictures. But this polluted air i
Bangladesh slide to No.10 in T20I rankings
Bangladesh have dropped down to No.10 in ICC T20I team rankings after a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand.[caption id="attachment_162390" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh ended
Southee becomes second highest wicket-taker in T20Is
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has become the second highest wicket-taker in T20 international on Thursday (April 1). He has surpassed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s total
Mahmudullah wants to forget NZ tour humiliation
After losing the third T20I to New Zealand by 65 runs in a game that was reduced to 10-over-a-side, Bangladesh's regular T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad said he would like to forget
We are learning about the wicket and conditions and how to play here: Liton
Bangladesh have passed another horror tour on New Zealand soil. The home team whitewashed the visitors both in ODI and T20I series by 3-0. However, after such woeful performance, L
New Zealand complete perfect home summer with another crushing win
Two openers- Finn Allen smashed a thundering innings of 71 off 29 balls and Martin Guptill struck a blistering innings of 44 runs off 19 balls ensured New Zealand an another win by
Toss: Bangladesh elect to bowl first in 10-over match
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first due to the overcast condition and considering D/L method in the last T20I against Bangladesh at Eden Park, Auckland.The match h
Liton to captain Bangladesh in final T20I
Liton Das will become the seventh man to lead Bangladesh in T20I cricket. [caption id="attachment_162284" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Liton Das has had a lean tour so far. P
Mahmudullah uncertain for final T20I
Bangladesh are on the verge of receiving another big blow, as the T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad's participation in the last T20I against New Zealand is not certain at the moment.W
Watch: Glenn Phillips pulls off a screamer to dismiss Liton Das
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips hogged the limelight during the second T20I against Bangladesh when he took an incredible catch to send Bangladesh opener Liton Das packing.Whe
Win still possible if we perform in all depts: Soumya
Bangladesh will meet New Zealand for the last time on the tour in the third T20I in Auckland on Thursday.New Zealand have outplayed Bangladesh across all departments throughout the