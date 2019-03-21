New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 News
Hope Bangladesh players feel safe enough to return to New Zealand: NZ Sports Minister
New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson hopes Bangladesh team will feel safe enough to return to New Zealand despite witnessing the horrifying Christchurch attack.New Zealand i
Can't describe what is going inside us: Mahmudullah
Bangladesh's stand-in Test captain Mahmudullah Riyad said he was shocked to experience such a horrifying incident in a country like New Zealand.Almost two days have been passed, bu
Bangladesh reach home safely after horrifying Friday
The Bangladesh team including all the members of the coaching staff have reached Bangladesh safely after escaping a horrifying terror in Christchurch on Friday.The moment which the
Everything has changed now: New Zealand Cricket CEO
Friday's terrorist attack in a religious site, has changed all perspectives of New Zealand being a safe zone, said NZC CEO David White.Touring Bangladesh cricketers narrowly rescue
PCB condemns cowardly Christchurch attack
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) voiced against the cowardly Christchurch attack which took away the life of 49 people on Friday.Friday afternoon was a black day in the history of
Afridi-Kohli sends message to Bangladesh cricket
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi and Indian captain Virat Kohli including some other cricketers send messages to Bangladesh cricket in the wake of Christchurch Terror attack
Twitter responds to Christchurch terror attack
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque after Friday prayer where there was a terrorist who killed almost all the people at the mosque.A few minutes after they were blocked from gett
Tom Blundell added as Watling cover for final Test
Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell has been added to the squad for the final Test against Bangladesh as cover for injured BJ Watling.Watling suffered a hamstring injury during the
Mahmudullah mourns lack of application against pace
In absence of premier performers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh fated back to back innings defeats against New Zealand in the first two matches of the series.
Wagner-Boult pace out Bangladesh to seal series for Kiwis
New Zealand cemented the three match Test series 2-0 against visiting Bangladesh with one match to be played yet.Photo Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo No matter how much time rain curtailed
Tamim Iqbal still hopeful of positive results in Wellington
At stumps of day four at the Wellington Basin Reserve, Bangladesh are still trailing by 141 runs from the first innings total of New Zealand.Virtually the visitors are in anterior
Kane Williamson suffers shoulder blow, in doubt for third Test
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson suffered a shoulder injury during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh and eventually he’s in a major doubt for the third Test.He was imme