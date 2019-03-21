
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 News
thumb

Hope Bangladesh players feel safe enough to return to New Zealand: NZ Sports Minister

New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson hopes Bangladesh team will feel safe enough to return to New Zealand despite witnessing the horrifying Christchurch attack.New Zealand i

thumb

Can't describe what is going inside us: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh's stand-in Test captain Mahmudullah Riyad said he was shocked to experience such a horrifying incident in a country like New Zealand.Almost two days have been passed, bu

thumb

Bangladesh reach home safely after horrifying Friday

The Bangladesh team including all the members of the coaching staff have reached Bangladesh safely after escaping a horrifying terror in Christchurch on Friday.The moment which the

thumb

Everything has changed now: New Zealand Cricket CEO

Friday's terrorist attack in a religious site, has changed all perspectives of New Zealand being a safe zone, said NZC CEO David White.Touring Bangladesh cricketers narrowly rescue

thumb

PCB condemns cowardly Christchurch attack

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) voiced against the cowardly Christchurch attack which took away the life of 49 people on Friday.Friday afternoon was a black day in the history of

thumb

Afridi-Kohli sends message to Bangladesh cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi and Indian captain Virat Kohli including some other cricketers send messages to Bangladesh cricket in the wake of Christchurch Terror attack

thumb

Twitter responds to Christchurch terror attack

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque after Friday prayer where there was a terrorist who killed almost all the people at the mosque.A few minutes after they were blocked from gett

thumb

Tom Blundell added as Watling cover for final Test

Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell has been added to the squad for the final Test against Bangladesh as cover for injured BJ Watling.Watling suffered a hamstring injury during the

thumb

Mahmudullah mourns lack of application against pace

In absence of premier performers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh fated back to back innings defeats against New Zealand in the first two matches of the series.

thumb

Wagner-Boult pace out Bangladesh to seal series for Kiwis

New Zealand cemented the three match Test series 2-0 against visiting Bangladesh with one match to be played yet.Photo Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo No matter how much time rain curtailed

thumb

Tamim Iqbal still hopeful of positive results in Wellington

At stumps of day four at the Wellington Basin Reserve, Bangladesh are still trailing by 141 runs from the first innings total of New Zealand.Virtually the visitors are in anterior

thumb

Kane Williamson suffers shoulder blow, in doubt for third Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson suffered a shoulder injury during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh and eventually he’s in a major doubt for the third Test.He was imme

