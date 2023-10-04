
New Zealand Pacer News
thumb

Tim Southee opens up about injury ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee revealed he has started bowling with his tender thumb ahead of the opening ODI World Cup match against England.New Zealand's veteran fast bowler Tim S

thumb

Neil Wagner joins Somerset for County Championship

New Zealand international Neil Wagner has signed a foreign player for Somerset for the last three LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.Somerset have signed New Zea

thumb

Trent Boult as hungry as ever to represent New Zealand and do something special

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult marks his return to international cricket for the upcoming tour of England and the subsequent 2023 ODI World Cup. He was last seen in the national col

thumb

Matt Henry joins Somerset for 2023 season

Somerset has stepped up its bowling attack by signing New Zealand seaman Matt Henry for the 2023 season. Henry will be available for seven games in the County Championship and the

thumb

NZ Pacer Blair Tickner makes his Test debut against England, says Tim Southee

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has confirmed Pacer Blair Tickner will make his Test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on February 16.New Zealand captain Tim Southee confirm

