New Zealand Pacer News
Tim Southee opens up about injury ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee revealed he has started bowling with his tender thumb ahead of the opening ODI World Cup match against England.New Zealand's veteran fast bowler Tim S
Neil Wagner joins Somerset for County Championship
New Zealand international Neil Wagner has signed a foreign player for Somerset for the last three LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.Somerset have signed New Zea
Trent Boult as hungry as ever to represent New Zealand and do something special
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult marks his return to international cricket for the upcoming tour of England and the subsequent 2023 ODI World Cup. He was last seen in the national col
Matt Henry joins Somerset for 2023 season
Somerset has stepped up its bowling attack by signing New Zealand seaman Matt Henry for the 2023 season. Henry will be available for seven games in the County Championship and the
NZ Pacer Blair Tickner makes his Test debut against England, says Tim Southee
New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has confirmed Pacer Blair Tickner will make his Test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on February 16.New Zealand captain Tim Southee confirm