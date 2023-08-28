New York Warriors News
Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final
New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
US Masters T10 League 2023 playoffs schedule confirmed
New York Warriors finished at thetop of the points table after defeating Morrisville Unity by 33 runs in thelast league match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Re
New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win
New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets
New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast
Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League
The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before
American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League teams
The US Masters T10 League hasreceived a major boost with three American sports stars acquiring equity stakesin the US Masters T10 League franchises.Dallas Mavericks NBA star Maxi K
US Masters T10 Franchise New York Warriors Acquired by Indian and Pakistan Origin Entrepreneurs
Cricket’sfastest format, the T10, is scaling new heights every day and one of the nextdestinations is the USA, where some of the most loved legends of the game willbattle it out fo