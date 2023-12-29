New York Strikers News
Sagar Khanna owner of New York Strikers elated with team's victory at Abu Dhabi T10
In a historic moment for the NewYork Strikers, Sagar Khanna, the esteemed franchise owner, extends hisheartfelt congratulations on the team’s resounding victory in the final matcho
Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message
It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
Mohammad Amir's deadly 4-wicket spell helps New York Strikers strike down Chennai Braves
Former Pakistan left-arm pacerMohammad Amir displayed the traits that had once hailed him as one of theworld’s finest demolishers of batting lineups to produce a spell of fourwicke
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls
It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Deccan Gladiators to play New York Warriors in Abu Dhabi T10 season 7 opener on November 28
Cricket's fastest tournament, AbuDhabi T10 is set to return for an exciting 7th edition on November 28th, 2023,and this time, cricket lovers will be in for a treat as the defending