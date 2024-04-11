
New South Wales News
thumb

"Steven Smith Joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket Season 2: Exciting News for MLC Fans!"

Steven Smith, the Australian cricket star, has officially joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) team, the Washington Freedom, for the upcoming second season, starting on July 4. Th

thumb

Kieron Thomas replaces Julian Calefato as BCB's chief rehabilitation center physio

From Under-19 to BangladeshTigers, 'A' team to Women's National Team or Men's National Team, theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presently employs international coachingpersonnel for

thumb

BCB chief explains reason behind Chandika Hathurusingha's return as head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasappointed Chandika Hathurusingha as the coach of the Bangladesh national teammainly because there is no engagement of him in franchise cricket, an

thumb

Chandika Hathurusingha leaves NSW job to return as Bangladesh head coach again

Sri Lankan coach ChandikaHathurusingha has resigned from the coaching panel of Australia's state teamNew South Wales (NSW) to take charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh nation

thumb

Watch: Smith's hilarious batting stance in Sheffield Shield goes viral

Steve Smith is arguably one of the best cricketers in the world. The Australian cricketer holds a terrific record of scoring the most runs in one edition of the Border Gavaskar Tro

thumb

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe retires after being repeatedly neglected

Declaring retirement for not being offered a fresh contract in the world of cricket is not new. Likewise, the end of another cricket player’s career was seen. Australian spinner St

thumb

Australia call up Sean Abbott after five years

Pacer Sean Abbott has been included in the Australia's T20 squad as other pacer Andrew Tye is ruled out from the series on account of elbow injury. Abbott is expected to earn his f

thumb

Ashton Turner to miss T20Is against SL, Pak due to finger injury

Australia middle-order batsman Ashton Turner has been ruled out for up to six weeks subsequent to breaking a finger on his right hand training ahead of the state's Marsh One-Day Cu

