New Sardar Patel Stadium News
World’s largest cricket stadium opens in Ahmedabad
Following it's inauguration, the New Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is poised to become the world's largest cricket stadium.The stadium will accommodate over 110,000 spectators.
In order to ensure safety and security during United States' President Donald Trump's occasion to inaugurate world's largest cricket venue on February 24, the New Sardar Patel Stadium, 10,000 police officers were deployed in Ahmedabad.
The President of the United States of America Donald Trump is reportedly set to inaugurate the world's largest cricket venue, Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad during his two-day visit to India.