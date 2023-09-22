New kit News
Australia unveil jersey for ODI World Cup 2023
Five-time world champions Australia have unveiled the jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The team's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell posed in the new jersey, w
Australia unveils new jerseys ahead of the 2023/24 season
Australia unveiled its new jerseys for the 2023-24 season across all formats on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series against India.australia-unveils-new-jerseysThe Australi
Team India Unveil new Kit for World Cup 2023
Adidas has unveiled Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The upcoming tournament is a historic one for India as India will host the ODI World Cup alone for the
New Zealand unveils new jersey for 2023 ODI World Cup
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its new jerseys. The much-awaited cricket event is scheduled to begin on October 5 in India. The NZC made the announcement via their social m
Adidas unveils team India’s new Jersey for all three formats
Adidas, the new kit sponsor of Team India, launched blue for all formats for the men on Thursday 1 June. The kits were unveiled in a video posted by Adidas India on Instagram with
Adidas as new Kit sponsor for Indian team, confirms BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on May 22 that the Indian national cricket team has inked a new shirt sponsorship deal with renowned German sportswear gr
Ireland Cricket unveil innovative new ODI and T20I jerseys
The designs represent a range of colors and symbols of Ireland, with the shirts being made from quality materials that offer the technical features needed for maximum comfort and s
England unveil the new T20I home kit for the 2023-24 season
England have released their new T20 home kit for the upcoming 2023-2024 international season. Castore's new T20 cricket jersey was officially launched on April 26, 2023.The England
Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new kit for IPL 2023
Ahead of the IPL 2023, the Kolkata-based franchise presented its new kit for the upcoming season. On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders used their official Twitter account to share the
Mumbai Indians unveil New Jersey ahead IPL 2023
IPL franchise Mumbai Indians launched their new kit ahead of the 2023 IPL season. The season kicks off on March 31 with Mumbai's first game against RCB on April 12 at Bangalore's C
Lucknow Super Giants unveil New Jersey for IPL 2023
Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants have launched the kit for the upcoming season of the tournament. The franchise took their Twitter and launched the jersey.BCCI
Gujarat Giants unveil their first-ever jersey for 2023 WPL
The Gujarat Giants unveiled their kit for the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural campaign on Sunday, February 26. Ahmedabad franchise backed by Adani Sportsline became the