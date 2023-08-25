New Jersey Triton's News
California Knights secure easy win against New Jersey Triton's
The California Knights confirmeda top-two finish on the US Masters T10 League points table after defeating NewJersey Triton's by 24 runs in a rain-affected match at the Central Bro
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Fidel Edwards' impressive 3/5 helps Texas Chargers defeat New Jersey Triton's
Fidel Edwards picked up fantasticbowling figures of 3/5 as the Texas Chargers took down the New Jersey Triton'sby 8 wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regi
Yusuf Pathan smashes 35 runs off 11 balls as New Jersey Triton's take down California Knights
The New Jersey Triton's picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by six wickets at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium TurfGro
Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets
New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast
Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League
Morrisville Unity picked up theirfirst victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt