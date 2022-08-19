
  • Netherlands vs Pakistan 2022
Netherlands vs Pakistan 2022 News
thumb

Rizwan, Nawaz guide Pakistan to pick up easy win over Netherlands

Pakistan have won the second ODIof the three-match series against Netherlands to grab the series with one matchin hand. They have beaten the hosts easily by 7 wickets on Thursday (

thumb

Fakhar, Babar star in Pakistan's toilsome win against Netherlands

Pakistan have to toil much to winthe first match of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.In reply to Pakistan's 314 runs, the Netherlands managed to reach 29

thumb

38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years

The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri

thumb

Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred

Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep

thumb

Netherlands to host Pakistan for three ODIs in August

In August, the Netherlands willwelcome Pakistan in Rotterdam for three One-Day Internationals. The series,originally scheduled for June 2020 but postponed indefinitely due to theCo

