Netherlands vs Pakistan 2022 News
Rizwan, Nawaz guide Pakistan to pick up easy win over Netherlands
Pakistan have won the second ODIof the three-match series against Netherlands to grab the series with one matchin hand. They have beaten the hosts easily by 7 wickets on Thursday (
Fakhar, Babar star in Pakistan's toilsome win against Netherlands
Pakistan have to toil much to winthe first match of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.In reply to Pakistan's 314 runs, the Netherlands managed to reach 29
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred
Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep
Netherlands to host Pakistan for three ODIs in August
In August, the Netherlands willwelcome Pakistan in Rotterdam for three One-Day Internationals. The series,originally scheduled for June 2020 but postponed indefinitely due to theCo