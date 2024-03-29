Neil McKenzie News
RCB batting coach Neil McKenzie backs Glenn Maxwell amid poor start in IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)batting coach Neil McKenzie thinks Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell willget back his form soon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.Last
South Africa appoints Neil McKenzie as Batting consultant for West Indies Series
Batting consult for South Africa's upcoming two match Test series against West Indies, which begins on February 28, will be Neil McKenzie.South Africa have appointed former batsman
McKenzie explains working areas for Tigers to McMillan
While Bangladesh team was preparing for their scheduled away series against Sri Lanka, Batting consultant Neil McKenzie had quit his role as Bangladesh head coach. He was replaced
McMillan pleased with BCB's strategy to resume cricket
After the sudden departure of Bangladesh former batting coach Neil McKenzie, former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan has been appointed as the batting consultant for upcomi
Teams got to be really worried about Bangladesh in future - McKenzie
Former Bangladesh batting consultant Neil McKenzie heaped praise on the advancement of the Bangladesh Tigers in world cricket. He pointed the probable destination of Bangladesh Tig
BCB's official statement on McKenzie's resignation
Neil McKenzie has stepped down as Bangladesh batting coach. The former South Africa batsman had recently completed two years with the National Team after joining the Tigers during
McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach
Neil McKenzie has resigned as Bangladesh's batting coach. The former South African cricketer was the batting coach of the Tigers in limited overs for a considerable time. He cited
Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh batting coach for SL series
Former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh's batting coach in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The BCB is considering McMillan as a replacement for
BCB likely to consider pay-cuts
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to consider the decision they made earlier of not deducting any amount from the salary of the foreign coaches during this COVID-19 pand
Sanjay Bangar refuses BCB's coaching offer
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has reportedly refused Bangladesh Cricket Board's coaching offer citing personal and professional reasons. Some eight weeks ago BCB offered
Tamim credits McKenzie for record knock
Tamim Iqbal, after playing career-best 158 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, has credited the batting coach Neil McKenzie for helping me to get through the tough times and find b
McKenzie mentions 'Liverpool' to define problem of Bangladesh team
“After watching the cricketers, I realized that when we were at top we only thought of the above. And when the bad times come, we sink completely into despair. I try to have Russel