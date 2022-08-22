NED vs PAK News
Babar and Naseem star as Pakistan beat Netherlands in clean sweep ODI
Captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah starred as Pakistan beat the Netherlands by just 9 runs in the third and one day worldwide in Rotterdam on Sunday..The Netherlands ha
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Netherlands meets Pakistan in the 3rd ODI of Pakistan Tour of Netherlands on Sunday 21 August 2022 in Rotterdam. Read on for more information on the NED vs PAK game.The Azam-led si
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands will take place on Thursday at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. Pakistan won a thrilling duel between the sides on Tuesday
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first ODI of a three-game series between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) will take place on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.ned-