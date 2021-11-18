
NCL 2021-22 News
thumb

Run drought continues for Liton

World Cup semifinalist Pakistan will play against host Bangladesh on 19th November. But, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are axed from National side. Liton playing NCL game to recover

thumb

NCL set to resume in October

Bangladesh's eight-team first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) is set to restart on October 17. This year's NCL was postponed for Covid-19 after two rounds in March-A

thumb

Team formation of NCL completed, national cricketers will participate

The BCB selectors have prepared 8 teams for the National Cricket League (NCL). If all goes well, this year's NCL event will be held this month on March 22. The cricketers of the na

thumb

Two NCLs this year, BCL to resume as well

Two editions of first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) will be hosted in 2021.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has set its domestic cricketing schedule till 2023.Regula

