Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL
Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t
Mohammad Ashraful gives up hope of playing in national team again
Mohammad Ashraful has given up hopeof playing in the national team. Now the former captain of the Bangladesh teamis more worried about the future of junior cricketers.Ashraful was
I am trying from NCL so that I can win matches alone: Naim Sheikh
Left-handed opener Naim Sheikh hasbeen in great form in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). His teamalso won three consecutive matches with his third half-century in three
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
Bangladesh cricketers will join training camp for India series after T10 league
India will travel to Bangladeshto play 3 ODIs and 2 Tests on December 1. The ODI tournament of BCL will startfrom November 26 for the ODI preparation of this series. Meanwhile, the
The national team is nobody's property: Rubel dreams of national team return
Bangladesh star pacer RubelHossain has been out of the national team for a year and a half. He last playedin the national team during the tour of New Zealand in 2021. Bangladesh’s
BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month
Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media
I have decided to retire to give opportunities to young cricketers: Rubel
Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain hasalready officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about hisretirement from red-ball cricket. He said that he has decided to retire to
Rubel Hossain announces retirement from red-ball cricket
Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain hasannounced retirement from red-ball cricket. The cricketer, who has been out ofthe national team for several months, will not be seen anywhere in T
Women’s National Cricket League to start from August 18 in Sylhet
The 12th Women’s National CricketLeague 2022-23 will be held from18 to 27 August. Eight DivisionalWomen’s teams will participate in the league.In consideration of the format ofthe
Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL
Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers
I don't think it is difficult to play for 10 days: Mominul
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presidentNazmul Hassan Papon has said recently that Bangladesh cricketers do not havethe mentality to play 2 consecutive Tests or 10 days. In this ca