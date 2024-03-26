Nazmul Hasan Papon News
It would have been better not to play Litton in Tests: Papon
Bangladesh lost badly against Sri Lanka in the Sylhet Test. After losing by a huge margin of 328 runs, the team is naturally criticized. Litton Das's batting is getting a little mo
The style of losing in Test was disgusting: Papon
Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 328 runs in the Sylhet Test. Things like bad shot selection, body language of the Tigers are more noticeable than losing the match.
I would have lost my sense anytime at that moment: BCB president
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon believes that the rate at which the Bangladeshteam are giving exciting and breathtaking matches can cause a heart attac
Domingo remains as Bangladesh coach till November 2023
Bangladesh head coach RussellDomingo will remain with the team until November 2023. However, he will onlywork with ODI and Test teams at this time. In his new role, he is no longer
BCB president was confident about win despite immense pressure
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon has termed Bangladesh's victory in the first ODI against Afghanistan as 'unbelievable' and 'almost impossible'. However, despite verge of intense
Tigers will be rewarded with lucrative bonus for glorious win
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 8 wickets at Bay Oval. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will reward cricketers and coaching staff for their historic Test win against New Zealand.
National team door is open for every cricketer: Papon
IncludingImrul Kayes in the national team relies on his performance in domestic cricket informed BCB president, while answering a question in media.National team door is open for e
Bangladesh ensure increment for their Women's team
Bangladesh Women cricket team got Test status a few months ago. Last month, women cricketers qualified for the ODI World Cup for the first time. Jahanara-Nahida and co. are set t
BCB announce standing committee with massive changes
The board has announced the names of the heads of the standing committee of the new board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). On Friday (December 24), BCB Presiden
Papon furious over neglecting leg-spinners in domestic
BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has expressed anger on neglectingleg-spinners in domestic cricket. He once again assured that regular leg-spinners will be given a chance to play
BCB hints changes in BPL
The Bangladesh Premier League will start next January, with the final in February. However, before the outline of the eighth edition of the BPL, there areconcerns and doubts about
Papon hints to include Mashrafe as advisor in future
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president has said that Mashrafe bin Mortaza will be appointed as national team adviser or coach if he shows interest. He also said that the board w