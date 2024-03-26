
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Nazmul Hasan Papon
Nazmul Hasan Papon News
thumb

It would have been better not to play Litton in Tests: Papon

Bangladesh lost badly against Sri Lanka in the Sylhet Test. After losing by a huge margin of 328 runs, the team is naturally criticized. Litton Das's batting is getting a little mo

thumb

The style of losing in Test was disgusting: Papon

Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 328 runs in the Sylhet Test. Things like bad shot selection, body language of the Tigers are more noticeable than losing the match.

thumb

I would have lost my sense anytime at that moment: BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon believes that the rate at which the Bangladeshteam are giving exciting and breathtaking matches can cause a heart attac

thumb

Domingo remains as Bangladesh coach till November 2023

Bangladesh head coach RussellDomingo will remain with the team until November 2023. However, he will onlywork with ODI and Test teams at this time. In his new role, he is no longer

thumb

BCB president was confident about win despite immense pressure

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon has termed Bangladesh's victory in the first ODI against Afghanistan as 'unbelievable' and 'almost impossible'. However, despite verge of intense

thumb

Tigers will be rewarded with lucrative bonus for glorious win

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 8 wickets at Bay Oval. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will reward cricketers and coaching staff for their historic Test win against New Zealand.

thumb

National team door is open for every cricketer: Papon

IncludingImrul Kayes in the national team relies on his performance in domestic cricket informed BCB president, while answering a question in media.National team door is open for e

thumb

Bangladesh ensure increment for their Women's team

Bangladesh Women cricket team got Test status a few months ago. Last month, women cricketers qualified for the ODI World Cup for the first time. Jahanara-Nahida and co. are set t

thumb

BCB announce standing committee with massive changes

The board has announced the names of the heads of the standing committee of the new board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). On Friday (December 24), BCB Presiden

thumb

Papon furious over neglecting leg-spinners in domestic

BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has expressed anger on neglectingleg-spinners in domestic cricket. He once again assured that regular leg-spinners will be given a chance to play

thumb

BCB hints changes in BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League will start next January, with the final in February. However, before the outline of the eighth edition of the BPL, there areconcerns and doubts about

thumb

Papon hints to include Mashrafe as advisor in future

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president has said that Mashrafe bin Mortaza will be appointed as national team adviser or coach if he shows interest. He also said that the board w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.