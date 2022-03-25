Naved-ul-Hasan News
The Rana Naved-ul-Hasan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Born in Punjab on February 28, 1978, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan is a former Pakistani all-rounder who served as the backbone of Pakistan's pace battery and low-order batting after the tea
Vaughan picks Test cricket greatest 'Bald XI'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a list of XI with all the bald-headed cricketers which he named ‘Test cricket greatest Bald XI’.Vaughan picked his country’s legenda
Ex-Pakistan pacer tells Sehwag to shut up
After Shoaib Akhtar, yet another ex-Pakistan pacer has smashed former India opener Virender Sehwag for his bygone remark made against a number of Pakistan cricketers.Recently Sehwa