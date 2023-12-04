National T20 Cup News
Shadab Khan gets injured badly in National T20 Cup
Captain of the Rawalpindi sidefor the National T20 Cup, Shadab Khan, suffered an injury during fielding whenhis foot twisted on the bowl.Shadab's friend wasseen carryinghim on his
PCB removes Azam Khan's fine after Palestine flag display
The wicketkeeper-batsman was initially fined for breaching the clothing and equipment regulations on November 26, breaching Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct.Azam Khan has bee
Iftikhar Ahmed talks about preferring National T20 over T10 league
Pakistan middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has revealed the reasons behind participating in the National T20 Cup, the country's top domestic tournament, rather than the Abu Dhabi
Azam Khan fined by PCB for displaying Palestine’s flag
Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat at the domestic T20 tournament in Karachi on Sunday.National cricketer
Imad Wasim opts for foreign leagues instead of National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has opted out of the ongoing National T20 Cup in favor of participating in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim ha
Shoaib Malik to captain Sialkot in National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik is making his comeback to domestic cricket and will represent Sialkot region in the National T20 Cup after a long a
Iftikhar's all-round heroics wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National T20 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeatedCentral Punjab by 7 wickets in the final of Pakistan's National T20 Cup onWednesday (October 13). With the win, Khyber won the title for second successiv