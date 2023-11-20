National Election News
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza collects Awami League nomination form
The former national team captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza has collected the nomination form of the ruling partyBangladesh Awami League to participate in the 12th national parliament ele
Shakib Al Hasan buys Awami League nomination form to contest in national election
Bangladesh national cricketteam’s ODI and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has collected the nomination formfrom the Awami League to contest in the upcoming 12th general election, slat