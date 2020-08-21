
Natasa Stankovic News
Hardik Pandya's 21-days old son gets 'Mercedes'

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are hoping their one-month old son grows fast and plays with the car toy received as a gift from Bangalore.Family has named the baby boy

Hardik reveals name of his newborn baby

With the circumstance around the globe looking grave due to Covid-19 pandemic, a bit of uplifting news welcomed India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his better-half Nat

Hardik Pandya blessed with baby boy

Indian right-handed all-rounder Hardik Pandya is blessed with a baby boy and the all-rounder himself confirmed that in his social media handles.[caption id="attachment_140742" alig

Wishes pour in for Pandya-Stankovic couple as they're expecting first baby

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has switched his time to social media often to inform important decisions or events of his life. This time, the 26-year old cricketer chooses I

Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa goes viral

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently not part of the regular team set up as he is still yet to regain his full fitness after recovering from injury. It has been a long time

Pandya reacts after Natasa shares a gorgeous pic with her fiance

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of the team set up for quite a long time. He has not been playing competitive cricket since last September due to back injury. On New Y

Elli AvrRam posts cryptic message after Hardik's engagement

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was in the headlines recently after he had announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on the memorable occasion of New Year. Hard

