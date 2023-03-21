Narendra Modi News
I will request Modi Sahab: Shahid Afridi on Indo-Pak cricket conflicts
Amid the drama as Asia Cup 2023 takes place, Shahid Afridi has stated he will ask Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "let cricket happen". The ex-Pakistan skipper went on to cl
Free ropeway ride for IPL final ticket holders
The idea ofoffering the free ropeway ride to the fans of cricket is a unique one,according to Deepak Kaplish, the Assistant Vice President of Usha BrecoLimited."The IPLfinal is bei
Ahmedabad stadium named after Narendra Modi
The 110,000-seated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, has been renamed after the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi.[caption id="attachment_160238" align="alignnone" width="640"] Th
Kohli, Ganguly, Shastri, Rahane react to Modi's praise
Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane have thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for his mention of Team India's historic fightback in Australia on his Mann Ki Baa
Virat and Anushka most popular on social media
Team India captain Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer on social media, according to the research done by ClanConnect.ai, India’s first and only AI-driven influencer marketin
India-Pakistan bilateral series is not possible, till Modi in power : Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has commented that India Pakistan bilateral series is never possible untill India Prime minister Narendra Modi is in power. The skipper slamme
Harbhajan's relation with Afridi becomes 'close chapter'
A few days ago, Shahid Afridi was much praised to come forward to help the victims in coronavirus. Even the former Pakistani all-rounder was joined by two former Indian cricket sta
IPL 2020 set to be postponed indefinitely
Most of the sports schedule around the world has shut down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is getting worse every day and in order to tackle the situ
India women cricketers and their families join in 'Light-to-fight' campaign
Members of the Indian women's cricket team joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to fight against corona virus and on Sunday night positively responded to the appeal of swi
Team India spread the light to join PM's 'Light-to-fight' campaign
BIPIN DANIMembers of the Indian men's cricket team joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to fight against corona virus and on Sunday night positively responded to the appea
'Same feeling I went through when I carried India flag in World Cup'
BIPIN DANIFor Pramila Bhatt, the former India captain, it was an emotional moment on Sunday night when at the appeal of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she lit the candles no
Kohli-Rohit call for lighting candles for 5 minutes at night
India has locked down the entire country for 21 days to prevent the global pandemic coronavirus. However, the number of victims is increasing in the country. In such a situation, I