Naman Ojha News
Yusuf Pathan smashes 35 runs off 11 balls as New Jersey Triton's take down California Knights
The New Jersey Triton's picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by six wickets at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium TurfGro
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series
The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122
Praises pour in for Rizwan
England's top order batsman Zak Crawley's 267 runs against Pakistan in the ongoing 3rd Test against Pakistan is the highest innings in Tests to end by stumping. The previous highes
Experienced Pandit's new ideas to benefit MP team, says captain Ojha
BIPIN DANINaman Ojha, the captain of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) cricket team believes that his team would perform better under the coaching of Chandrakant Pandit.Speaking exclusively
Prime Bank Cricket Club recruit Naman Ojha for Super League phase
The Super League phase of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019, is all set to start from Monday. One of the title contenders Prime Bank Cricket Club has made a surprise inclu
3 player who should be released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of auction
Delhi Daredevils is one of the three teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, who despite featuring in all the editions of the tournament has failed to win a single title
Naman Ojha gets involved in an ugly argument with the on-field umpire
Current Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu was involved in an ugly spat with the on-field umpire in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Karnataka at the start of this year and g