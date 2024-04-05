Nagorik TV News
Nagorik TV, Banglalink get ICC broadcast, digital rights
TSM has been granted two years ofbroadcasting rights for the ICC cricket tournament in Bangladesh. Theorganization will guarantee that the tournament is broadcast on Nagorik TV and
Gazi TV and Nagorik TV are broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022
This Asia Cup will start fromAugust 27. There is no lack of excitement among the spectators and supportersabout this event to be held after a gap of 4 years. Although the Banglades
BCB sells broadcasting rights at stellar price
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sold its broadcasting rights to Ban Tech ahead of the West Indies series.Ban Tech secured the rights at BDT 179700000 (USD 2120000 approx.), ecli