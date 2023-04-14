Nafisa Kamal News
Nafisa Kamal eager to buy PSL franchise team
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise owners Comilla Victorians are keen to expand their portfolio by purchasing a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, according to reports i
Kohli to play in BPL?
Indian Premier League (IPL) is the largest franchise cricket league in the world. Indian cricketers do not need to go outside to play. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BC
Comilla Victorians to launch 'Bowler Hunt' campaign in Comilla
Bangladesh Premier League franchise Comilla Victorians has announced their new venture of the season. They are going to back in action with a bowler hunt competition, announced tod