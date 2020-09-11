
Naeem Hasan News
thumb

BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham

thumb

Tamim sets to start training from Sunday

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman set to start training from Sunday. The individual practice of the Bangladesh national team cricketers is starti

thumb

Bangladesh players happy on occasion of resuming cricket

After Coronavirus Pandemic halted all the cricketic events , Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was in dilemma about the resumption of cricket. At last cricketers are returning to the

thumb

Bangladesh name two concussion substitutes

Indian pacers dominated the opening two sessions of the ongoing historic day-night Tests between Bangladesh and host India. Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets while the other two

thumb

'I knew that my son will get chance very soon'

Uncapped 17-year-old allrounder Naeem Hasan has been named in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 14-man squad f

thumb

Shafiul takes fifer at day-1

Pacer Shafiul Islam'sfiery bowling spell helped Team Tamim to restrict Team Mushfiqur to 140 runs in the first day of the three-day practice match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

