Mzansi Super League News
Windies head coach Simmons to use walkie-talkie during warm-up match
West Indies coach Phil Simmons is likely to use walkie-talkie (and binocular, if required) for the first three days of coaching to his team during the second four-day practice game
Gayle to play in EPL
Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, Everest Premier League (EPL) will begin on February 29. This year is going to be the fourth season of the tournament. T20 superstar and West Indies
Tabraiz Shamsi to continue to entertain fans with his magic trick
Bipin DaniSouth Africa's "magician" bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will continue to entertain fans with his magic trick on the field of play. The 30-year-old slow left arm chinaman bowler h
Isuru Udana proposed by a girl in South Africa
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's 32-year-old all-rounder Isuru Udana was openly proposed by a girl in South Africa to marry her. During Monday's Mzansi Super League final, in which Isuru Udan
Watch: Udana displays exceptional level of sportsmanship in MSL 2019
Cricket has seen good, bad and ugly moments during the passage of play. While there are players, officials do match-fixing and corruption behind the scenes to spoil the gentleman's
Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi turns up magician during MSL match
Players' celebration in sports these days are becoming more of an art and no less a matter of enjoyment for spectators than the game itself.Now one of the celebrations from South A
Watch: AB de Villiers execute a reverse scoop in style
Former South African batsman AB de Villiers a unique reverse scoop shot off Junior Dala's delivery in his usual style in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.South Africa's biggest T20
Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi's innovative celebration in MSL
Tabraiz Shamsi is more popular in the cricket world for his celebrations rather than his bowling. The leg-spinner has made another innovative celebration in the ongoing MSL.When it
"I never got any respect from anyone" - Chris Gayle
West Indies hard-hitter Chris Gayle has been a threat to every bowler in world cricket for many times. People love to watch him batting. But Gayle is now at the tail end of his car
Gayle's shocking run comes to an end in MSL 2019-20
Chris Gayle gave an emotional statement after the end of the journey with Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League 2019-20.Chris Gayle had a tournament to forget in South Africa in th
Gayle takes farewell from MSL after heavy criticism
West Indies left-handed batsman Chris Gayle bids farewell to Mzansi Super League after facing some criticisms regarding his batting form in this season.South Africa's biggest T20 l
Watch: Janneman Malan misses a simple run-out hilariously
Janneman Malan made an absolute blunder to miss an easy run-out in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) in South Africa.There are some comedy errors happening consistently in the ongoing