Muzadded Alpha Sany News
Bangladesh appoint new physio for Afghanistan series
In November 2021, Julian Calefatoresigned as the physio of the Bangladesh national cricket team. After that,Bayezid Islam started working as a physio for them. However, with Bayezi
Litton ruled out of Zimbabwe series, in serious doubt for Asia Cup
Bangladesh team have been in badcondition after the defeat to Zimbabwe on Friday (August 5) in Harare. Threecricketers of the team were injured also on this day. Although Litton Da
First batch of Bangladesh national team to fly to Zimbabwe tonight
The first batch of the Bangladeshteam is going to leave the country for Zimbabwe on Monday (July 25) night toplay three T20Is and three ODIs. Logistic Manager Nafees Iqbal and Phys