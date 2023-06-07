
Muzadded Alpha Sany News
thumb

Bangladesh appoint new physio for Afghanistan series

In November 2021, Julian Calefatoresigned as the physio of the Bangladesh national cricket team. After that,Bayezid Islam started working as a physio for them. However, with Bayezi

thumb

Litton ruled out of Zimbabwe series, in serious doubt for Asia Cup

Bangladesh team have been in badcondition after the defeat to Zimbabwe on Friday (August 5) in Harare. Threecricketers of the team were injured also on this day. Although Litton Da

thumb

First batch of Bangladesh national team to fly to Zimbabwe tonight

The first batch of the Bangladeshteam is going to leave the country for Zimbabwe on Monday (July 25) night toplay three T20Is and three ODIs. Logistic Manager Nafees Iqbal and Phys

