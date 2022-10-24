Mustafizuur Rahman News
Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal
No relaxation in quarantine rules for Shakib and Mustafizur
The government will not relax the Covid-19 protocols for two Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are waiting to return from India. They both will have
Mustafiz to miss IPL due to No Objection Certificate
Bangladeshi speedster Mustafizur Rahman sets to miss the IPL edition in UAE due to the No Objection letter from the board. Although, the pacer was unsold at the IPL auction back in
We’re not concerned about the poor form of Mustafizur - Bangladesh coach
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo says that he is not bother about pacer Mustafizur Rahman at all and also mentions Mustafizur as the match-winner.Not many days ago Mustafizur was a
Warner replies to Fizz tweet
It is known by all that sensational Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and hard-hitting Aussie batsman David Warner share a healthy friendship. A few days back Warner revealed that
Gavaskar praises Mustafizur
In his short career burdened with long intervals for injury trouble, Mustafizur Rahman has achieved notable appreciations from celebrated cricketers in and around the country. [বাং
Shakib, Mustafizur to miss practice matches in England, confirms Papon
Bangladesh national cricket team will fly for England on April 26 to hold a 10-day preconditioning camp before heading for Ireland. In Ireland, the Tigers will take part in a tria