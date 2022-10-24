
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mustafizuur Rahman
Mustafizuur Rahman News
thumb

Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal

thumb

No relaxation in quarantine rules for Shakib and Mustafizur

The government will not relax the Covid-19 protocols for two Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are waiting to return from India. They both will have

thumb

Mustafiz to miss IPL due to No Objection Certificate

Bangladeshi speedster Mustafizur Rahman sets to miss the IPL edition in UAE due to the No Objection letter from the board. Although, the pacer was unsold at the IPL auction back in

thumb

We’re not concerned about the poor form of Mustafizur - Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo says that he is not bother about pacer Mustafizur Rahman at all and also mentions Mustafizur as the match-winner.Not many days ago Mustafizur was a

thumb

Warner replies to Fizz tweet

It is known by all that sensational Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and hard-hitting Aussie batsman David Warner share a healthy friendship. A few days back Warner revealed that

thumb

Gavaskar praises Mustafizur

In his short career burdened with long intervals for injury trouble, Mustafizur Rahman has achieved notable appreciations from celebrated cricketers in and around the country. [বাং

thumb

Shakib, Mustafizur to miss practice matches in England, confirms Papon

Bangladesh  national cricket team will fly for England on April 26 to hold a 10-day preconditioning camp before heading for Ireland. In Ireland, the Tigers will take part in a tria

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.