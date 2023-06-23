Mustafa Ramday News
PCB chairman elections to be held on June 27
Since June 28 has been declared aholiday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman elections have been movedforward to Tuesday, June 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, according
Zaka Ashraf expresses dissatisfaction with hybrid model Asia Cup
The term of Najam Sethi'scommittee in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ended. Zaka Ashraf, who islikely to become the next PCB chairman, raised his voice against Sethi’s hybrid
2 Names Confirmed by PM Shehbaz Sharif for PCB Chairman’s Election
PCB Patron Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointments of Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday to the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his capacity as Patr
Najam Sethi withdraws himself from PCB chairman race
Najam Sethi has announced hiswithdrawal from consideration for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)chairman. Sethi himself confirmed this decision because he did not want to ge