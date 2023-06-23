
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Mustafa Ramday News
thumb

PCB chairman elections to be held on June 27

Since June 28 has been declared aholiday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman elections have been movedforward to Tuesday, June 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, according

thumb

Zaka Ashraf expresses dissatisfaction with hybrid model Asia Cup

The term of Najam Sethi'scommittee in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ended. Zaka Ashraf, who islikely to become the next PCB chairman, raised his voice against Sethi’s hybrid

thumb

2 Names Confirmed by PM Shehbaz Sharif for PCB Chairman’s Election

PCB Patron Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointments of Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday to the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his capacity as Patr

thumb

Najam Sethi withdraws himself from PCB chairman race

Najam Sethi has announced hiswithdrawal from consideration for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)chairman. Sethi himself confirmed this decision because he did not want to ge

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.