Mushtaq Mohammad News
Hasan Raza welcomes introduction of minimum age restriction for players
Records (in cricket) are meant to be broken but former Pakistani batsman Hasan Raza's record of being the youngest Test player will not break now.The International Cricket Council
India ahead of Pakistan because of higher salary, says Mushtaq Mohammad
India, or Pakistan - which team is ahead in cricket right now? Tests, ODIs and T20s; If you keep an eye on the ranking of the three editions, then India are far ahead of Pakistan.A
'Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in same league'
It is a common practice by the Pakistani fans to compare their own Babar Azam with India's Virat Kohli, probably the best player of current time across formats.Indeed both are top