Mushifiqur Rahim News
Miraz gets breakthrough in last ball of second session
Bangladesh have ended the second session with a huge breakthrough in the last ball of the session in a batting paradise of Pallekelle on the third day of the first Test against Sri
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Can Bangladesh run-over past records?
In the first of the three match Test series, hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. The match will start at 11.00 AM local time, 3.30
Mushfiqur paves Bangladesh's way to take lead in ODI series against Windies
In the three match one day international series, Bangladesh have taken 1-0 lead defeating Windies by 4 wickets.Bangladesh stretched their winning streak against Windies, after whit
Tiger performers feature in music video
Three Tiger performers Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman featured in an inspirational song released recently. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বুশরার গানে অতিথি চরিত্রে তিন
Mushfiqur still uncertain for 2nd ODI
Bangladesh’s tour in South Africa after a long eight years has been going through a disarray. The Tigers have not yet able to break the losing streak while an array of injuries put
Mushfiqur hopes Mashrafe's return would change fate for Tigers
The fragrance of a gorgeous Test win against mighty Australia at home has soon faded away during the eleven days tour to South Africa till to date and even the position of Banglade
"Tamim would be best alternative" says Athar Ali
In seventeen year long Test journey of Bangladesh, the Tigers picked up 10 wins out of which 7 were achieved under the captaincy of Mushfiqur Rahim. Statistically he is the most su
Shakib's value crosses 1 crore in BPL-5
Before the players’ draft of the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League took place, franchise teams spruced up with selected icons as well as highly demanded international
Batsmen dominance on day-2
Batsmen dominant on day-2 of the ongoing warm-up match between Mushfiqur Rahim's BCB Red team and Tamim Iqbal's BCB Green Team. Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain and Tanvir Hayder hamme
Captain does not want to blame batsmen
Once again Bangladesh lost their rhythm at the 5th day of a test match. Bangladesh could not maintain the good start of their 4th innings at the last day. Bangladesh played just 60