Murali Kartik News
"My wife ran away from the ground" - Murali Kartik recollects controversy over 2012 Mankading incident
The former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik recalled an incident when his wife literally ran away from the ground after he was booed for "Mankading" while playing county cricket for
Who is replacing him; Sachin/Lara, Sir Garfield, Sir Viv: Kartik on Warner
Former India spinner Murali Kartik has remarked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) former captain David Warner’s removal from the team as shocking and absurd after the team left out the Aus
Fan labels Murali Kartik as 'irritating commentator'; Kartik gives a reply
The ongoing Test match series is currently level at 1-1. Australia and India are giving absolutely everything to win the fourth and final Test at the Gabba. Australia won the toss
No Manjrekar in BCCI's final seven commentators
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the name of seven Indian commentators for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Popular commentator Sanjay Manjre
8 commentators announced for Nidahas Trophy
The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Monday announced a 8-member commentators for the upcoming Hero Nidahas trophy T20 Tri-Series which is due to commence on Tuesday, March 6. [নিউজটি ব