UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi