MRI Scan News
Pant Brain, spinal cord MRI result is normal, undergoes plastic surgery
Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car fell asleep at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday and caught fire and caught fire.Indian
SL vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi undergoes MRI scan after injury scare during first Test
Pakistan's pacer ace Shaheen Afridi has undergone an MRI scan after suffering a leg injury in the first test against Sri Lanka.During Sri Lanka's second innings, Shaheen Afridi suf