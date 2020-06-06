Movie News
Harbhajan in movie, posts first look of his debut film on social media
If the Indian Premier League (IPL) was going on, now he could be seen on the cricket field. But this year's IPL has now been postponed due to coronavirus. But off-spinner Harbhajan
Harbhajan becomes first Indian cricketer to act in movie lead role
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his acting debut. He will star in a Tamil film, Friendship.Singh shared the poster of the film on Twitter which shows hands