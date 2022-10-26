Mosaddek Hossain Saikat News
We don't want to be predictable: Shakib about fifth bowling options
Neither Mosaddek Hossain norSoumya Sarkar can be called a specialist bowler. So it can be said withouthesitation - Bangladesh played against Netherlands in their first match of the
Mosaddek targets national team with a successful DPL
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is passing rough patch both in and off the field. He has lost his place from the annual contract of BCB as well as not getting called in national team for a
Mahmudullah shines with the ball in preparation match
After scoring a lively hundred, all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has made promising performances with the ball as well in the preparation match before the one-off Test series against
Mosaddek Hossain cherishes to play in the World Cup
Bangladesh all-rounder Mossadek Hossain said he is hoping to have a place in the World Cup squad.In the pick of his career, an unfortunate eye infection threw him out of action bef
Mosaddek not happy with his batting position
Mosaddek Hossain has returned to cricket after a few months due to his eye injury. After missing Australia and South Africa series, he was also in doubt for the Bangladesh Premier
Mosaddek Hossain and the feature of an belligerent mother
It was at a very early stage when Mosaddek Hossain Saikat lost his father. With twin younger brothers of Mosaddek, his mother was all alone in the world to raise three tender aged
Mosaddek to be sent to Thailand soon
The inexorable eye infection of young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat flipped him out of the squad after being selected for the two match Test series against Australia earlier
HP team leaves Dhaka without Mosaddek
The high performance team of Bangladesh Cricket board has left for England to play a number of ODI matches against some renowned English county teams.Though a team of 21 person was
Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test
Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi
Mosaddek to be taken to Thailand for better eye treatment
[caption id="attachment_66580" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Mosaddek Hossain Saikat during practice[/caption]Young all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat could be sent to Thailand
Four senior star cricketers expressed disappointment upon Mominul's exlcusion
The Australia Cricket team has finally arrived in Bangladesh after all the drama that happened between two respective boards. The drama seems continuing even after the arrival of t
Mosaddek aims 10 thousand international runs
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, in his several months of international career, has proved himself as one of the most promising stars of Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder made his contri