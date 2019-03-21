Mominul Haq News
Miraz, Fizz, Mominul to tie knots
Three young Bangladesh cricketers Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Mominul Haque are going to tie their knots within days.So, tears and laughter are traced side by side in
Bangladesh Must Bounce Back
After the disastrous performance in Sylhet Test, Bangladesh must bounce back at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to avoid getting white washed by lower ranked Zimbabwe.Rev
'Some senior players reluctant to play Test' BCB President
Saleque SufiAfter prolong silence, BCB President has detonated yet another grenade that Captain of Bangladesh in Test and T20I cricket, Shakib al Hasan and leading pacer Mustafizur
Why Mominul is in number eight?
Basically Mominul Haque is a fighter of top order and one of the best batsmen in Bangladesh team. But in the second innings of the second and last Test against Australia when the b
Mushfiqur explains causes of sending Mominul at seven down
Bangladesh lost 2 wickets in 32 runs in their second innings of the second Test by the time batting at number three, Nasir Hossain also failed to score, lost his wicket at 5. Team
Lyon, is he going to be the match changer?
Currently at the moment the last and series deciding Test match between Bangladesh and Australia is going on at the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chittagong. Earlier Bangladesh have won the
Bangladesh team or Hathurusingha's team?
After a complete dominance by Bangladesh on Day 2, they will be all set to start Day 3 with the mission of setting a big target. The day would have been even more successful for th
Four senior star cricketers expressed disappointment upon Mominul's exlcusion
The Australia Cricket team has finally arrived in Bangladesh after all the drama that happened between two respective boards. The drama seems continuing even after the arrival of t
Ridiculous selection, atrocious decision
Saleque SufiBCB Selection committee allegedly dictated and pushed, has announced 14-member squad for the Test series against Australia. The hotly debated decision of discarding aut
Prescription for Kangaroos' Bangla Wash
Saleque SufiCricket frenzied Bangladesh is eagerly waiting to host formidable Australia for a long awaited Test series. For different reasons it got delayed over a year. Even this
Ten Bangladeshi cricketers to perform in PSL - 2017
The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be on the field soon. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) it will come on the field from February of next year