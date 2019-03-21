
Mominul Haq News
thumb

Miraz, Fizz, Mominul to tie knots

Three young Bangladesh cricketers Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Mominul Haque are going to tie their knots within days.So, tears and laughter are traced side by side in

thumb

Bangladesh Must Bounce Back

After the disastrous performance in Sylhet Test, Bangladesh must bounce back at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to avoid getting white washed by lower ranked Zimbabwe.Rev

thumb

'Some senior players reluctant to play Test' BCB President

Saleque SufiAfter prolong silence, BCB President has detonated yet another grenade that Captain of Bangladesh in Test and T20I cricket, Shakib al Hasan and leading pacer Mustafizur

thumb

Why Mominul is in number eight?

Basically Mominul Haque is a fighter of top order and one of the best batsmen in Bangladesh team. But in the second innings of the second and last Test against Australia when the b

thumb

Mushfiqur explains causes of sending Mominul at seven down

Bangladesh lost 2 wickets in 32 runs in their second innings of the second Test by the time batting at number three, Nasir Hossain also failed to score, lost his wicket at 5. Team

thumb

Lyon, is he going to be the match changer?

Currently at the moment the last and series deciding Test match between Bangladesh and Australia is going on at the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chittagong. Earlier Bangladesh have won the

thumb

Bangladesh team or Hathurusingha's team?

After a complete dominance by Bangladesh on Day 2, they will be all set to start Day 3 with the mission of setting a big target. The day would have been even more successful for th

thumb

Four senior star cricketers expressed disappointment upon Mominul's exlcusion

The Australia Cricket team has finally arrived in Bangladesh after all the drama that happened between two respective boards. The drama seems continuing even after the arrival of t

thumb

Ridiculous selection, atrocious decision

Saleque SufiBCB Selection committee allegedly dictated and pushed, has announced 14-member squad for the Test series against Australia. The hotly debated decision of discarding aut

thumb

Prescription for Kangaroos' Bangla Wash

Saleque SufiCricket frenzied Bangladesh is eagerly waiting to host formidable Australia for a long awaited Test series. For different reasons it got delayed over a year. Even this

thumb

Ten Bangladeshi cricketers to perform in PSL - 2017

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be on the field soon. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) it will come on the field from February of next year

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

