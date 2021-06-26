
Mohiuddin Tareq News
thumb

DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show

Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu

thumb

Mahedi shines as Mohammedan's woes continue

Mahedi Hasan headline the Mohammedan Sporting Club-Gazi Group Cricketers match as his magnificent all-round performance gives Gazi Group a 3-wicket win and Mohammedan their fourth

thumb

Shinepukur stun Gazi Group in low-scoring encounter

Shinepukur Cricket Club has picked up an important win against the strong Gazi Group Cricketers in a low-scoring encounter on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in

thumb

27 cricketers submit corona test samples

The influence of the coronavirus pandemic has not decreased as expected. However, in the meantime, the stagnation of the cricket field has begun to break. The under-19 team brought

