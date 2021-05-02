
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mohammed Azharuddeen
Mohammed Azharuddeen News
thumb

Sehwag suggests new opening pair for RCB

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli should come back to his natural position at No. 3 and give Mohammed Az

thumb

Mike Hesson names 3 RCB uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson had earlier confirmed that captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will open the innings for the upcoming

thumb

Watch: RCB's new recruit Azharuddeen effects an awesome run-out in Kerala T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore's new signing Mohammed Azharuddeen hogged the limelight for his fantastic contribution in a local T20 tournament in Kerala. The wicketkeeper-batsman mad

thumb

Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore

Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name

thumb

New Azhar's wish-list includes playing World Cup in 2023

Playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring four hundreds in one Ranji Trophy season, owning a house, buying a Benz car and participating in the 2023 World Cup.These are th

thumb

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit

Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki

thumb

Watch: Kerala's Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century against Mumbai

Kerala have provided a scintillating start in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. They kick-started the venture with a 6-wicket win over Puducherry. They channelised their agg

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.