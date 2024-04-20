Mohammed Amir News
It feels like it is my debut series: Amir
After nearly four years away, fast bowler Mohammad Amir has returned to the Pakistan national team.In a video, the left-arm pacer expressed his thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board
Wahab responded to Ramiz's comment
Mohammad Amir got a chance in the T20 series team against New Zealand. Recently, this pacer announced his return to the national team after a discussion with the PCB. However, Rami
Usman, Amir-Imad returns to the Pakistan squad
Devastating batsman Usman Khan got a chance to play for his native Pakistan despite being banned from the UAE board. The selectors have included Usman in the announced squad for th
Ramiz did not forgive Amir, does not want him in the national team
Pakistan cricket is changing. There has been a change in the captaincy. Mohsin Naqvi has become the chairman in the new committee of PCB. Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have announce
Three Pakistan players to picked in CPL 2023 draft
Three Pakistani players were selected in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, which took place on Friday, June 30th.Three Pakistani players, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan and
Sylhet Strikers sign Colin Ackermann for BPL
Sylhet Strikers have included onemore player ahead of the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The newfranchise of BPL has signed a direct deal with Netherlands batting a
Singapore appoint Salman Butt as consulting head coach
as the consulting head coach of the Singapore national team.Salman has ended his career with acontroversial match-fixing scandal. Although he returned to cricket afterserving a pri
Amir bats for India after NZ defeat
India’s past month was very poor in this Twenty/20 World Cup so far. But Pakistani pacer Mohammed Amir has supported rivals, saying India is one of the best team in the world and I
Ugly rift between Harbhajn-Amir in Twitter
The mind game between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh ended just two days ago. But the Indian Cricketer has now got involved with Mohammed Amir in a argument at Tweeter. The spin
Boult can recreate Amir's success against Virat and Rohit: Salman Butt
The ICC World Test Championship final is only 2 weeks away from going all guns blazing. Meanwhile, Team India have already departed to the UK to play 2 important assignments. First
Amir discloses his plans on getting British citizenship and taking part in IPL
Mohammed Amir took the cricketing globe by shock last year when he called it quits from international cricket at the age of just 29. Experts, commentators and fans said that Amir h
Video: Amir bowls a gem of a delivery to dismiss Haider Ali in PSL
Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir was the talk of the town after he bowled an absolute peach of delivery during the 15th match of the ongoing fifth season of the Pakistan Super League b