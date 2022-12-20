Mohammad Azharuddin News
Bishop, Doull, Gower, Wasim, Waqar, Azharuddin lead star-studded ILT20 commentary panel
The UAE’s very own T20 cricketleague, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid stridestowards the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings
Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face
Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las
The Mohammad Azharuddin Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammed Azharuddin, born February 8, 1963 in Hyderabad, is an Indian politician and former cricketer who is known for his elegant and flowing batting style. He led India in 47 Tes
Kohli joins Dhoni, Azharuddin in elite list
By leading Team India on to the field for the series deciding third ODI against England the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune, Virat Kohli has joined an elite list alo
Azharuddin has some tips for batsmen to do well in Ahmedabad
While almost the entire world cricket fraternity is now divided into two sides, arguing over whether or not the pitch in Ahmedabad for the third India-England Test was up to the ma
du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag
Pandya wins hearts of his fans
Two years ago, Hardik Pandya landed himself in deep trouble after appearing on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan and drew criticism from fans for his sexiest comments on women.O
'Azharuddin can be reason for Younis-Flower knife episode'
Former Zimbabwean star and Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has recently described a horrific incident in Pakistan cricket. Former captain Younis Khan had a knife in his throat!
Harsha Bhogle picks the best captain in Indian cricket history
"The Indian cricket team has been blessed with some great captains in the last 20 years," said Harsha Bhogle, a well-known commentator. All cricketing events are stopped for more t
Indian greats shocked, call for change of youngsters' behaviour
While three Bangladeshi and two Indian players have already been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their delinquency during the final of the 2020 Under-19 W
Mohammed Azharuddin accused of allegedly cheating travel agent
Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin along with two others have been accused of alleged cheating by a Maharashtra travel agent who lodged a police complaint for duping Rs 20.9
Kohli surpasses Dhoni to record most innings win as captain
In the first Test of the two-match series, Virat Kohli-led India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs. This was India's straight sixth win in Test cricket. The hosts won the