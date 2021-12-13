Mizanur Rahman News
Mithun, Mizanur score big hundreds in BCL opener
The ninth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has kicked off on December 12 with East Zone vs South Zone clash in Rajshahi and Central Zone vs North Zone in Chattogram.Islami Bank East
Mizanur Rahman: Oldest Bangladeshi to make a T20 ton
Brothers Union captain Mizanur Rahman has struck his maiden T20 hundred in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4.The match ended in a n
Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20
It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned
Munim strikes 92* for Abahani; Riyad rescues Gazi Group
The battle on top continues between Prime Bank (1st) and Abahani (2nd) as they remain tied on 12 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket
Alauddin's hat-trick hands Brothers Union dominating win
Brothers Union have beaten Legends of Rupganj comfortably by 8 wickets in day’s first of three matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium i
Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th
Mizanur equals Tamim's three hundreds in a row record
In country's first class cricket, no player has scored 4 hundreds in a row yet. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has scored three. In the ongoing NCL after scoring three hundreds in a
Anamul hits second 200, Mahedi misses out
Anamul Haque has hit his second double hundred in the National Cricket League 2017-18. The Khulna Division batsman has made 202 in the final round against Dhaka Division at BKSP-3,